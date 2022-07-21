SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane District of the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a Fire Restrictions Order affecting numerous counties in Eastern Washington, set to start at the beginning of July 22. The order affects BLM lands in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima counties.
The order bans the building, maintaining, attending or using of a fire, campfire or stove fire with few exceptions. Additionally, no motorized vehicle is allowed off developed roadways. If you park off the roadway, the area must have absolutely no flammable materials.
While driving a motorized vehicle on public lands, you have to have a shovel at least 26 inches long with a blade at least eight inches. You must also have either a one gallon container of water or a fully charged 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
There is no smoking allowed while traveling in timber, brush or grass areas, unless in vehicles or roads. You cannot smoke in cleared areas that are at least three feet in diameter or in boats on rivers or lakes.
You are also not allowed to cause a fire, leave a fire without extinguishing it, enter an area closed by prevention order or fire any tracer or incendiary device. The order reminds people that fireworks are always banned on federal lands.
Violation of these regulations can lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison.
