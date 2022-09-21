YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county.
Some factors considered include the lower temperatures, improved humidity and fuel moisture content. As the ban is lifted, people are still asked to remain vigilant, monitor the wind and have water on hand if they burn.
“The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office appreciates the public’s cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were facing with some dry conditions,” said the press release. “The Fire Marshal’s Office also emphasizes that any open burning must be done in accordance with fire codes and Clean Air regulations.”
