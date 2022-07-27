Campfire restrictions to go in effect at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Campfire restrictions have been announced for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, to go into effect on July 28. Designated campgrounds and Wilderness Areas will be the only places where fires are allowed due to increasing fire danger.
The restrictions include the building, maintaining and attending of fires, campfires and stove fires. This includes fires made from briquettes. Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are never allowed in the forest.
“With the current heatwave drying out forest fuels, it is prudent to put these campfire restrictions into effect now,” said Kristin Bail, Forest Supervisor. “This first phase of campfire restrictions will help to reduce the potential of escaped campfires by restricting campfires and stove fire use across the forest.”
To check which areas are approved, check the Forest Service website. You can also contact the appropriate ranger station based on your plans.
In campfire-approved campgrounds, you still have to use an existing fire ring. In campfire-approved wilderness areas, build a fire ring out of rocks or use a camp stove. Make sure there are no low-hanging branches nearby and get rid of all vegetation within three feet. Have water and a shovel handy.
Once you’re done with your fire, drown it with water. Stir the embers to make sure everything is wet, reducing the risk of a flare-up. Keep using water and stirring until the heat is gone; coal and embers should be cool to the touch.
Recreational forest visitors should remember to be extremely careful any time they use fire this summer.
“Any spark, whether it be from a dragging tow chain, a cigarette, an exploding target, or a firework has the potential to cause a wildfire right now,” said Bail.
