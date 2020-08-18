WALLA WALLA, Wash. – In order to reduce hazardous fuels surrounding the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed, the Umatilla National Forest and City of Walla Walla have partnered to implement prescribed burning on 556 acres over the next three to five years, with 270 acres anticipated to be completed this fall.
The Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project (Tiger Creek Project) aims to protect the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed by using controlled fire to reduce excessive fuel buildup along the southwest portion of the watershed boundary, which is approximately 13 miles east of Walla Walla. Completing this work will also improve forage habitat for big game and restore the area to a more fire-adapted ecosystem, which reduces the risk of a wildfire that causes significant tree mortality.
Through an agreement based on an “all hands, all lands” management approach, resources from the Umatilla National Forest, City of Walla Walla, local rural fire departments, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Oregon Department of Forestry will work closely together to implement the Tiger Creek Project. The first prescribed burn will likely occur in late September to late October and will treat 86 acres managed by the City of Walla Walla and 184 acres of Umatilla National Forest managed lands.
“The City values greatly its partnership with the Forest Service in managing the Watershed. The City also works closely with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Oregon Department of Forestry,” said Mori Struve, City of Walla Walla Public Works Operation Manager. “Together with these agencies we are doing all we can to reduce the chance of wildfire in and around the Mill Creek Watershed. The Tiger Creek Project is an example of our cooperative efforts.”
The Mill Creek Municipal Watershed plays a vital role to the residents of Walla Walla and surrounding communities, providing nearly 90% of the City’s water needs. The watershed also provides important habitat for wildlife and fish. The Umatilla National Forest and City of Walla Walla have co-managed the Mill Creek Watershed since 1918 under a unique agreement signed by the Secretary of Agriculture and the City. Protecting the health and resiliency of forested landscapes within the watershed is crucial for reducing runoff of snow, rain and soil, and for maintaining the high quality of the water, which is important to the communities, wildlife, fish and economies that depend on it.
Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for forest health and to reduce the risk of uncharacteristic wildfire caused by excessive fuel buildup. Prescribed burning is an effective tool for removing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs and trees, while also encouraging the growth of native vegetation.
“By using controlled fire on the landscape, we’re protecting communities while restoring and sustaining the land,” said Mike Moore, Umatilla National Forest Fire Management Officer. “This project is a great example of community partners working together toward that common goal.”
Area residents along Mill Creek may experience short-duration smoke in the evenings and overnight while prescribed burning operations are underway, but smoke is not expected to extend into City of Walla Walla boundaries. Forest Service Road 65 and Indian Ridge Trail will be temporarily closed during burn operations for the safety of the public and prescribed-fire personnel.
The Umatilla National Forest recognizes that the anticipated project timeline aligns with hunting season, and prescribed burning activities will be planned around key hunting seasons to the extent possible. Hunters should be cautious when entering a recently burned area, and should be aware of increased hazards, particularly dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire that are unstable, especially in high winds.
Each prescribed burn represents many years of planning and preparation to ensure burn operations meet prescriptive conditions that allow for successful burns that provide multiple benefits to resources. The Umatilla National Forest works closely with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Washington State Department of Natural Resources in accordance with the state’s Smoke Management Plans. All burns are monitored until a season-ending rain or snow occurs.
For questions about the Tiger Creek Project, please contact Joby Sciarrino at 509-522-6284. For questions about the Mill Creek Watershed, please contact Mori Struve at 509-527-4463