KENNEWICK, Wash. - A fire from the afternoon of September 24 burned a house on the 8300 block of Bruneau Place, leaving one family without a home. Crews with the Kennewick and Richland fire departments responded to the fire, where flames had been reported from the garage.
The family had left when they heard the smoke detectors, but two dogs were still inside. While some crews worked on the fire, others searched inside and rescued the dogs. They were both returned to the family, totally healthy, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
The fire stayed in the garage, not spreading to the rest of the house. Doors connecting the two areas were closed, slowing down any smoke or heat that travelled. There was smoke damage inside. KFD reports the house needs to be repaired before the family can live there again.
"The Kennewick Fire Dept would like to remind everyone to ensure your smoke detectors are working and to 'close before you doze', meaning to close interior doors before going to bed, which in case of a fire, will help to slow the spread of fire and smoke throughout a home," said the press release from KFD.
