NACHES, Wash.-
The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning.
An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School.
100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the way today. No out of state help has been committed yet.
As the fire heads towards Ellensburg, LEVEL 3 evacuation notices have been activated.
For up to date information on the Cow Canyon Fire please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8305/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.