BAKER CITY, Ore. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, 42 miles northeast of Joseph. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access.
Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers have dropped retardant in the nearby area. A dozer is currently prepping a fireline for backburn.
Fire restrictions are in place across the forest. Anyone visiting the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest should use fire safety and follow current restrictions.
