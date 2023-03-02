Crews respond to house fire on Outlook Road in Yakima County

OUTLOOK, Wash. - Several crews are responding to a house fire on the 2400 block of Outlook Road in Yakima County.
A NonStop Local reporter on scene reports heavy smoke, visible flames and numerous Yakima County Fire District 5 engines.
When crews arrived, the house was heavily on fire, with flames being pushed by the wind. The outside was extinguished first, as the fire inside was too severe to fight. Once the fire was smaller, crews went inside the home. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to YCFD5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam. The Fire Marshals Service will now investigate.
Residents were home when the fire started but got out quickly. Red Cross is helping them with a place to stay, as the house was lost in the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
