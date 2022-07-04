GRANDVIEW, Wash. -

A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier.

A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description of the suspect at this time.

The fire quickly became a commercial fire, leading to a total loss.

The store was empty at the time the fire started and no injuries were reported.

We're told parts of the roof had flown into the air landing in the neighboring AutoZone and O'Reily Auto Parts parking lot.

The fire is out but crews will remain on scene to ensure any hot spots are out completely.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted Grandview PD with multiple suspicious fires this morning.

Agencies ask if you have any information, contact Grandview dispatch (509)882-9200.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.