Duplex fire displaces eight in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. — A duplex fire on November 4 is believed to be caused by a downed powerline, according to Pendleton Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley. Crews came straight from another fire to fight this one, where they were for most of the night. The wind reportedly made firefighting difficult.
The fire displaced five people that night, then another three by the morning. The Red Cross is working with all eight, according to Critchley.
