Eagle Cap Wilderness fires caused by lightning

WALLOWA-WHITMAN NATIONAL FOREST, OR. - According to the National Forest Service, the Nebo, Sturgill, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires were lightning-caused and fire crews continue working to protect infrastructure.

The Nebo fire is estimated to be 12,600 acres with not much growth in the last 48-hours. According to a press release from the forest service, 50% of management objectives have been reached with this fire. 

The Sturgill fire is estimated to be 20,192 acres with 53% of management objectives reached. This fire also didn't have any significant growth in the last 48-hours. Teams are in place in case suppression of the fire is needed. 

Goat Mountain Fire 2 is estimated at 536 acres and there's been no growth in 24-hours. No personnel is assigned to this fire, but aircrews are watching for growth.

The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest issued temporary closures for the Double Creek Fire, Nebo Fire, and Sturgill and Goat Mountain 2 Fires.

Forest Service Road (FSR) 8250 east to the junction with FSR 8250-040, FSR 3900-100, and FSR 3900-200 are closed. Wallowa County Road 727 is still open.

Fire Restrictions are in place in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Campfires should be in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock, or commercial rings. 

No drones should be flown in the area.