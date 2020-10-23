Early Morning House Fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Fire and Police crews are working to put out a house fire that started around 3 a.m. on S. Sloan Ct.
Deputy Fire Chief Scott LoParco, says eight people were affected by the fire, and the property owner is the one who called 911.
Police say two people, a female and a baby, were asleep in the house when the fire started. They were rescued by emergency personnel and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The other six people suffered no injuries and are now safe.
Fire crews do not know what started the fire and are investigating.