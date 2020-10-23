Early morning residential fire on W. Washington Ave.

KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, just before 4:00am, fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department and several neighboring fire agencies responded to a residential fire at 1203 W. Washington Ave.
On arrival, KFD crews observed visible fire coming from the entire backside of the home. The home presented some challenges to KFD crews during firefighting operations due to remodel work that has taken place over the years. However, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading.
A female in her mid-seventies was displaced because of the fire. Neighbors are assisting her with food, clothing, and shelter.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Several months ago, the KFD assisted the owner of this home with the installation of a new smoke detector. This is an excellent example of how smoke detectors save lives.