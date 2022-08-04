Evacuation shelter for Lind fire operating at Ritzville Grade School

RITZVILLE, Wash. - An evacuation shelter for the Lind fire is in place at the Ritzville Grade School. The Red Cross is running the shelter, but community members had already begun setting up at the school before Red Cross arrived.
People brought food and water, then set up chairs and a TV for kids to watch.
If the Lind fire flares up again and people need to evacuate again, the Red Cross will be ready. People and cots are there now.
"The Red Cross in junction with county management want to have a shelter available just in case something flares up overnight, people have a place that they can come to," said Wiley Witherspoon, volunteer with Red Cross.
The Red Cross does not need more supplies, but donations are always accepted at local charities.
