YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Right now level 3 evacuations are in place for the Evans Canyon Fire burning near Selah.
This fire is estimated at 4,000 acres and growing, it is 10% contained. It is threatening 125 structures, power lines, radio towers, and agricultural crops.
The Evans Canyon Fire is burning in grass, brush, and light timber. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 1, 2020, at 12:00 am, at the request of Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lange, Yakima County Fire District 2.
The Evans Canyon Fire started on August 31, 2020, at approximately 2:30 pm.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 4 strike teams.
State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route to the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.
A shelter has been set up at the Selah middle School.
If anyone evacuated should need help, contact Red Cross at 509-594-0016.
_________________________
UPDATE (6:30 PM): The Evans Canyon Fire is now reported at 1,000 acres.
Large air tankers have been ordered to help slow the progression.
#EvansCountyFire is now reported at 1,000 acres. Large air tankers have been ordered to help slow the progression.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 1, 2020
NACHES, Wash. - The Evans Canyon Fire is burning 200 acres 8 miles NW of Naches.
Air and ground resources on scene. We will post updates as they become available.
Update - #EvansCanyonFire is now 200 acres. pic.twitter.com/jKcUhvA2Nz— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 1, 2020
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - the #EvansCanyonFire is burning 25 acres 8 miles NW of #Naches. Air and ground resources on scene. Updates as the become available.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 31, 2020