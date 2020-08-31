UPDATE (6:30 PM): The Evans Canyon Fire is now reported at 1,000 acres.
Large air tankers have been ordered to help slow the progression.
#EvansCountyFire is now reported at 1,000 acres. Large air tankers have been ordered to help slow the progression.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 1, 2020
NACHES, Wash. - The Evans Canyon Fire is burning 200 acres 8 miles NW of Naches.
Air and ground resources on scene. We will post updates as they become available.
Update - #EvansCanyonFire is now 200 acres. pic.twitter.com/jKcUhvA2Nz— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 1, 2020
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - the #EvansCanyonFire is burning 25 acres 8 miles NW of #Naches. Air and ground resources on scene. Updates as the become available.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 31, 2020