Evans Canyon Fire NW of Naches

UPDATE (6:30 PM): The Evans Canyon Fire is now reported at 1,000 acres.

Large air tankers have been ordered to help slow the progression.

NACHES, Wash. - The Evans Canyon Fire is burning 200 acres 8 miles NW of Naches.

Air and ground resources on scene. We will post updates as they become available.

