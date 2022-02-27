RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Fire Crews say they were called to a fire at the 100 block of Jadwin Ave just before midnight on Saturday. They received a report that the fire had started on the porch of the home and spread into the attic.
Fire crews say the family inside was alerted to the fire and got out safely with the help of both smoke alarms and their dogs.
Crews say there were 9-10 family members inside the home and a number of pets including hamsters, bunnies, cats, and dogs. Fire crews helped get the rest of the animals out of the home.
They say there will be quite a bit of water and smoke damage to the home but most of the fire was contained to the attic space.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
