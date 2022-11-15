Family escapes garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15.
According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and extended into the house. The family was able to make it out safely and firefighters were able to recover the family dog safely.
Franklin County District 3 was called in for assistance, according to Shearer.
Crews are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
