Kennewick, Wash. -
On Friday February 10th, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton Co. Fire District 1, and the Pasco Fire Department were called to a home at the 4000 block of West 20th Ave. for a house fire. KFD says they got calls reporting that there was flames and smoke that were visible through the front door of the house around 11 p.m.
The first Kennewick Fire Department crew arrived on scene in just under 7 minutes of being dispatched. They made sure no one was trapped inside before putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the first crew’s arrival on scene.
KFD believes the fire was unintentional, but remains under investigation. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire. Due to the damage caused by the fire, a family of four will not be able to immediately re-occupy the home, but they have secured temporary housing.
