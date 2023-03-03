PROSSER, Wash. — A FruitSmart Inc. warehouse caught fire on March 2, prompting responses from the West Benton Fire Rescue and Grandview Fire Department. The fire was first reported at the 1100 block of Sheridan Avenue at 11:12 p.m.
Crews on scene were able to isolate the fire to its point of origin, a fan on the west side of the building. The fire was completely out within a few minutes of the crews’ arrival, according to West Benton Fire crews on scene.
Several employees were reportedly inside the building at the time, but there were no injuries.
