MOXEE, Wash. -
UPDATE: 6:02 p.m.
The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown.
There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said the cows left on their own as the grass burned. No injuries, to cows, humans or otherwise, have been reported.
UPDATE: 5:42 p.m.
Roads are being reopened around this fire, according to a reporter on scene. Drivers are being asked to slow down.
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 5:07 p.m.
State Route 24 is being closed while a fire burns near Milepost 24, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire is about 15-20 acres and moving fast with help from the wind.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.