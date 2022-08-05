BOTHELL, Wash. -
Federal Emergency Management Agency is authorized to use federal fundi ng to help firefighting costs in the Lind, Washington.
Lind has a population of about 500 people, all who quickly evacuated because of the fast burning fire.
The fire threatened main communications infrastructure water-well access, a railway along US 395, schools and Lind Municipal Airport. It was also considered a major disaster.
For this reason, the Federal Management Assistance Grant was approved by FEMA.
Through the President's Disaster Relief Fund, FEMA is able to assist fire fighting efforts. The money can be used for field camps, equipment, repair and replacement, mobilize and demobilization activities among others.
The authorized funding will be available to pay 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant.
Another $1,048,736 will be available to Washington through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire for the mitigation for future wildfires and related hazards like floods and erosion.
Some of the eligible projects types include defense space measures, ignition-resistant constructions and hazard fuels reduction.
