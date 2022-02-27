Finley home a 'total loss' after fire on Sunday evening

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District #1 got a call around 7 p.m. that there were flames showing from a residence on S Yew in Finley.
BCFD #1 PIO, Captain Ron Fryer, says the home was fully involved when crews arrived. He says the house was a total loss.
The two people inside the home did make it out, but Fryer says they were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fryer says there were no major injuries.
Benton County Sheriff's Office and Kennewick Fire Department responded as well. Fryer says they had around 20-25 people fighting the fire at one point.
Fryer says they are mopping up now and a crew will be at the scene most of the night.
Benton County Sheriff's office says the reported cause was a wood burning stove that caught fire.
