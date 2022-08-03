WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A fire early this morning at the veteran's memorial golf course destroyed a shed that held supplies for concerts at the Wine Country Amphitheater.
Walla Walla fire department says while no other structures were damaged they estimate damages around $100,000.
The president of W3 Entertainment, Scott Daggatt, says they've already put in orders to replace what burned.
Daggatt said they should still be ready for the Bonnie Raitt concert in two weeks and hope supply chain issues don't hold up what they need.
Concerts at the amphitheater are a part of the city of Walla Walla's goal to get nationally known concerts to the city according to Daggatt.
