Fire burns near Grandview city property

GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
UPDATE: 6:58 p.m.
Crews will be on scene through the morning of August 11 to fight a fire threatening the city of Grandview. It is less than 200 acres at this time, located about 25 acres north of the river.
No power outages have been reported and no homes are currently threatened. Homes could be threatened by 8 p.m., but crews are already in the area in case it travels, according to Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5 Deputy Chief.
Crews are having trouble fighting the fire on the opposite side of the river, because their trucks cannot drive through the rocks in the area, according to Byam. Resources are having to load up and move through a nearby bridge, delaying response.
AUGUST 10, 2022 5:26 p.m.
Multiple agencies are responding to a 20-acre fire around the 1400 block of Canyon Road. Crews on scene are reporting the fire has jumped the river, now burning onto city property.
Multiple homes are reportedly threatened. Nearby residents say the fire started in an empty field.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
