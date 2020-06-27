Fire Caused by Motorhome in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA-

A residential fire was reported at the 800th block of S. Belfair St. in Kennewick this afternoon.

Kennewick fire was dispatched to the fire at 3:26 p.m. 

Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Mike Barnett said the fire began inside a motorhome that was parked next to the home. He said the motor home was fully involved when they arrived.

The fire caused a small amount of exterior damage to the home, but no interior damage.

Right now, Kennewick Fire has not determined the cause of the fire. There are no injuries.

