Fire Caused by Motorhome in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA-
A residential fire was reported at the 800th block of S. Belfair St. in Kennewick this afternoon.
Kennewick fire was dispatched to the fire at 3:26 p.m.
Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Mike Barnett said the fire began inside a motorhome that was parked next to the home. He said the motor home was fully involved when they arrived.
The fire caused a small amount of exterior damage to the home, but no interior damage.
Right now, Kennewick Fire has not determined the cause of the fire. There are no injuries.