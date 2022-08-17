Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.-
Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water drops and other local agencies are boots on the ground.
The fire is on DNR property and has burned nearly 25 acres.
Roads are closed at this time and there's no update on when they'll be back open.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
