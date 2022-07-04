Fire crews on scene of a fire at Desert View Mobile Home Park on West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
Just after 6:30 a.m. the Richland Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at Desert View Mobile Home Park. When fire crews arrived, the mobile home was fully involved.
Crews are still fighting the fire at this time, the home is a total loss.
Seven people were in the home when the fire started and evacuated from the home. Two were transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.
The fire was contained to the mobile home, no others were damage. The Red Cross is helping those evacuated until further notice.
Benton County Fire District #2 assisted Richland Fire.
The cause of fire is unknown, crews are working to investigate the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.