PASCO, WA -Franklin County's Fire District 3 and the Franklin County Sheriff's office responded to a fire around 11 in the evening Wednesday, August 12.
Firefighters contained what they call a mysterious vehicle and brush fire near the intersection of Selph Landing Rd and highway 395.
Firefighters say someone driving by the area saw a truck on fire and called 911. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they say they found an abandoned truck on fire that had been left on the side of the road in grass and dry sagebrush. This started a brush fire as well.
Officers say that the truck was reported stolen out of Pasco.
Fire and Sheriff crews were able to catch and put out the fire quickly, saying that time and the weather were in their favor.
Firefighters do not yet know the cause of the fire.