Fire damages duplex on W Logan avenue in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) was called to the 2300 block of West Logan Avenue at 6:55 pm last night, Thursday, in response to a fire involving a duplex.
First-arriving crews found the fire in a bedroom in one unit of the duplex. The fire had extended out the bedroom window and to the structure’s exterior. The occupant was not home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked the attic and adjoining unit of the duplex for smoke and fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire damaged one bedroom and the exterior of the structure. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire unit. The initial dollar loss is estimated at $18,000.
An investigation found that combustible items were stored on the floor against a baseboard heater that started working due to the cold weather. That, in turn, caused the stored items to catch on fire.
YFD asks the community to please keep combustible items, such as clothing, at least three feet away from baseboard heaters and space heaters. Never use space heaters with an extension cord.