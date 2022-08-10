PENDLETON, Ore.-
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.
According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze.
The mill is completely destroyed.
UPDATE: 8:20 a.m.
According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill actually started around 2:55 p.m. yesterday.
The Pendleton Fire Department responded to a report of visible black smoke and quickly extinguished a small fire.
However, the fire re-ignited around 4 a.m. Wednesday and the mill was soon fully engulfed, due to the amount of dry grain present in the structure.
Pendleton Fire and eight other agencies responded to the fire this morning. The building is a total loss, but no other structures are threatened at this time.
Because of the amount of slow burning grain present in the mill, this is an emergent situation and people are asked to stay out of the area.
6:30 a.m. August, 10th
Fire crews are on scene of an early morning fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill at 501 S.E. Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton. The Pendleton Fire Department responded to the fire. Hermiston fire and multiple agencies are assisting.
This is a developing story and we will work to keep you updated as information becomes available.
