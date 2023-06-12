WASHINGTON- The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is promoting equipment that can help a home in case of fire.
With more than 80% of fire deaths happening in the home, the construction of new homes with synthetic materials can cause fires to burn hotter and faster.
While firefighters may take up to 10 minutes to arrive after being dispatched, a home fire can turn deadly within two minutes. Adding a home fire sprinkler system to your residence can help protect the people and things you love.
The system can respond to the start of a fire and start to put it out before it gets big. The sprinkler uses 1/10 of the amount of water that would be used by the fire department. The activation of the sprinkler keeps flames, gases and smoke from spreading quickly to give the occupants time to leave the home.
The home fire sprinkler systems can be installed to any home and come with minimal maintenance. The Fire Marshals encourage home builders to speak to contractors to install one.
Additional information can be found by calling the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.
