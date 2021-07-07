FIRE MODE: Brush fire on Columbia Park Trail west of Edison

Weather Alert

...DRY AND WINDY THIS AFTERNOON... .Thunderstorms have ended this morning across southern Washington. Breezy to windy west winds and low humidities across the Columbia Basin will produce critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, WA641, AND WA675... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger, for new and any holdover fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&