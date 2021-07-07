FIRE MODE: Brush fire on Columbia Park Trail west of Edison

UPDATE (12:13 PM): Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson confirmed that WSP has closed one westbound lane of SR 240 due to low visibility from the smoke.
Please try to avoid the area if possible.
UPDATE: Kennewick Fire and Police are evacuating the park as crews work to control the fire.
KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Fire Department confirms there is a brush fire on Columbia Park Trail west of Edison.
Crews are on the way to put out the flames.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.