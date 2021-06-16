FIRE MODE: Fire near Fish Hook Park in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports a fire in Walla Walla County near Fish Hook Park that can be seen from US 395 near Sagemoor rd.
