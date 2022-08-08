Fire off SR 14 burns 200 acres

SR 14, Wash. - A fire off of State Route 14 burned around 200 acres on August 8, 2022. Numerous agencies responded and the fire is now estimated to be 90% contained.
The fire burned around S Canoe Ridge Road and S 100 Circles Private Road SW.
Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded, along with West Benton Fire Rescue, Klickitat County Fire District 10, Franklin County Fire District 3, Kennewick Fire Department and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, who supplied two airplanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.