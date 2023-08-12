BENTON CITY, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a fire on Old Inland Empire Highway has closed part of the road.

Old Inland Empire Highway is closed between Coral Creek Road and Whan Road and is expected to be closed for the next two to three hours.

BCSO says the fire was responded to by BCSO deputies and Benton County Fire District 4.

BCSO advises drivers to use an alternate route.