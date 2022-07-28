BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire at 11:30 this morning, as the fire grew to 115 acres, Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted.
29 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the blaze.
There were no injuries and no structures were threatened. It was determined that a welding spark ignited the blaze.
With the extreme heat this week and dry conditions, local fire departments are reminding people to be fire aware. Please be aware of your surroundings and responsible in your actions.
