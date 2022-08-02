Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people.
First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
On July 27, crews went to the Cooper Pass Fire, not far from the Cle ELum Ranger District near Cooper Lake. About 20 miles from Cle Elum, the fire was caused by an escaped campfire. It burned about a tenth of an acre but is now contained and under control.
Crews responded to multiple fires on July 30, one of which is now out. The Nile Creek Fire was caused by a vehicle fire and burned about a tenth of an acre. It was about ten miles away from Naches.
Also on the 30, an escaped campfire caused the North Scatter Fire, which burned about a tenth of an acre. It is now contained and under control. The Morse Creek Fire started the same day, growing to an estimated 21 acres. At 40 miles from Naches, the fire is currently around 40% contained. The cause is unknown, but firefighters were able to keep it within its footprint over the night.
August 1 brought two fires of its own. The Soda Springs Fire is about a tenth of an acre, near Bumping River. The holdover fire was caused by lightning but is now contained, with firefighters preparing to leave. Lastly, the Mineral Fire between Keechelus Lake and Kachess Lake on the Cle Elum Ranger District burned about a tenth of an acre on August 1. It is now contained, but reportedly caused by people.
“Campfire restrictions are in effect across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” said the press release. “We can’t stress this enough–please make sure that all campfires are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving a campsite.”
