Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&