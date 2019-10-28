PROSSER, WA- Multiple wildfires continue to spread across the fields north of Prosser as winds have increased over the evening.
Two fires grew in a matter of minutes. One is located of of Johnson Road and Griffin Road inside a garage. The other is around North Case and the Old Inland Empire Road.
Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies said the fires were started around 8 p.m. Monday night, but think downed power lines sparked one fire.
Deputies said to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.