TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The beautiful sight of fireworks, we all enjoy them but it's important to understand the dangers and what it takes to put out fires.
Benton County Fire District One tells me crews estimate it takes them about 7 minutes from when the call comes in.
Captain Ron Fryer, "Be cognizant of where you're burning. Stay out of the dry fields, pavement or asphalt or concrete is the best place to put them off. Also, be aware of the regulations in what city you're in and whether they allow fireworks or not."
Fire crews ask to be extra careful when celebrating this season. Avoid holding fireworks or setting them off on dry grass to prevent a large fire from starting.
They tell me the grass is dry and taller than past years, making it easier to catch on fire.
With the increasing temperatures and windy days, a small spark from fireworks can quickly turn into a brush fire.
Fryer tells me people should keep fireworks away from build and dry areas, "Keep it away from buildings, and dry fields and stuff like that because right now, the grass is just starting to turn and if by the fourth it stays like this, it's going to be like gasoline."
The firefighters at BCFD #1 are staying well prepared. They leave their boots and gear laid out next to the trucks according to what needs to be worn.
The firefighters tell me the call volume increase during the holiday weekend. However, if the volume of calls increases too much, crews will be stationed throughout the coverage area to keep up with the volumes.
