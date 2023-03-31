Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 9:09 pm
Benton County Fire District 1 on Twitter
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A slash fire is burning off of Bowles Road in Kennewick. Benton County Fire District #1 is responding.
No structures are threatened according to BCFD 1's Jenna Kochenauer.
