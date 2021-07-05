Weather Alert

.A weather system will move across the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected followed by increasing winds. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA639, WA641, WA643, WA645, WA675, AND WA681... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 645 Asotin County, 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin and 681 Yakama Alpine District. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over central Oregon late Tuesday afternoon and evening then move across northern Oregon into southern Washington overnight and Wednesday morning. These storms have the potential to be high based with minimal rainfall. LAL of 2 to 3 expected. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The potential for lightning followed by gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&