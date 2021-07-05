Kittitas County- On Sunday two fires in Kittitas County led to level three evacuations. Fortunately, no houses were lost in either fire and no injuries were reported.
The first fire was in Ellensburg on Wilson Creek Road just north of Charlton Road. A firework started the blaze and burned up 15 acres. Wildland Fire and Forest Health Specialist Nick Merth from the Department of Natural Resources said the Ellensburg wind along with dry grass helped the fire spread quickly.
The fire is out now and fire crews are doing what they call mopping up, which means making sure the fire is completely out.
"Heat can be deceptive in that there won't be smoke sometimes but there will be enough heat to reignite you know duff or just residual grass and it only takes one ember with these high Ellensburg winds to send it across the perimeter into the field with a new start," Merth said.
Fire crews check for heat and smoke through a process called gritting. They get into a line at the end of the burn line and then go 25 feet into the burned area. Then they slowly go through and check the ground for heat or smoke.
If someone in the line finds either, the whole line stops and waits for the heat or smoke to be taken care of. The firefighter digs it up, sprays it with water, then stirs it around. Lastly, they check the area with their hand to make sure the heat is gone.
Fire crews do this over and over again until they've cleared an area.
The Kittitas County Sheriff is investigating who started the Wilson Creek Road Fire.
The second fire broke out on Wiehl Road in Cle Elum. This fire was started by a debris pile that someone previously burned. The fire burned about 30 acres and has now been put out.
The people that were evacuated in both fires have returned to their homes.