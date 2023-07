FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- According to a tweet from Franklin County Fire District 3, fire crews fought two fires on Thursday.

One fire was eight acres on Locust Water Road while the other was a semi trailer full of straw on Feed Lot Road.

According to FCFD3's most recent update, the trailer is still burning with one crew standing by.

Crews received front end loader assistance from Bues Feedlot to spread the burning straw.