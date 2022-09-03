BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The fire started just before 10:40 Saturday morning at a shop in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Rd.
Fire crews from Benton County Fire district 1 and 4, Franklin County Fire District 3, Richland Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office were on scene.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the shop was in flames. No injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene to mop up and prevent any potential flare ups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.