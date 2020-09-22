PASCO,WA- A West Pasco family is safe after a garage fire burned two cars and a few rounds of ammo Tuesday evening.
The fire was located on the 4200 block of Minorca Lane around 8:30 p.m. and is now contained.
Pasco Police officers were on scene after witnesses saw smoke and flames come from inside the garage.
Police did block off the corner of Minorca Lane and Messara Lane and advised drivers to avoid the area.
Fire crews said the cars and garage are a total loss. The rest of the house was not damaged, but does have some lingering smoke.
The family did evacuate without any injuries and is getting help from Pasco fire crews for the night with resources.
Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
