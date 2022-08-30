PENDLETON, Ore. - Fire crews in Pendleton are still watching the ongoing burning of a grain craft mill. The fire has caused hot spots in areas that crews can't get to, like the basement.
Chief Jim Critchley says they'll continue to work hard, but until they get a demolition plan so they can have access to the basement, the small fires will continue.
Crews are monitoring the fire 24/7. The public is asked to avoid the area.
