WALLA WALLA, WASH. - The Green Ridge fire about 30 miles east of Walla Walla has burned almost 175 acres and led to multiple road and campsite closures.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters secured the southern edge of the fire on Sunday and are looking to contain the eastern and northern edges on Monday.
Crews at the fire are using helicopters to drop water on the fire and water trucks where they can get them to help put the flames out.
The roads, trails, and campsites the U.S.F.S has closed off are all or portions of Forest Service Roads 46, 4608, 4610, 47, 4712, 4713, the Teepee trail, the Meadow Creek trail, the Panjab trail, Mt. Misery trail, Rattlesnake trail, Turkey Creek trail and the Tucannon trail. Additionally, Midway, Godman, and Panjab campgrounds are closed.
The U.S.F.S. announced the Pomeroy Ranger District is temporarily closed.
The U.S.F.S. has not said when any of the roads may reopen but this is a developing story and that means information can change. We are working to update our information in a timely manner.