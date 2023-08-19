PASCO, Wash.- According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, a large haystack fire started burning in the Port of Pasco Saturday morning.
The fire is on Southeast Road 27 and Dock Street at the Zeh-Noh Hay building.
Winona, Wash. — The Winona Fire in Whitman County has burned 3,000 acres with 0 % containment.
According to Ben Shearer from the Pasco Fire Department, the fire is not affecting any other buildings.
Shearer says the steel building will be burning and smoking for a few days.
UMATILLA, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:36 p.m. According to Umatilla County Fire District #1, the fire is now contained.
No injuries or cause have been reported.
