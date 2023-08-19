PASCO, Wash.- According to a tweet from the Pasco Fire Department, a large haystack fire started burning in the Port of Pasco Saturday morning.

The fire is on Southeast Road 27 and Dock Street at the Zeh-Noh Hay building.

According to Ben Shearer from the Pasco Fire Department, the fire is not affecting any other buildings.

Shearer says the steel building will be burning and smoking for a few days.

No injuries or cause have been reported.