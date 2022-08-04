YAKIMA, WASH. — High temperatures, dry conditions and lack of available water resources have lead to a burn ban across Yakima County, effective Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 to Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
The burn ban includes all outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires. Agricultural burning is still permitted through the Yakima Valley Clean Air Authority. Those burning fields must follow all fire safety measures and have suppression equipment on-site at all times.
The ban comes as fire crews battle the Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches that has takes over 5,600 acres of land and forced several evacuations.
“It is our hope that by declaring a burn ban, we will help ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources we need to fight wildfires," said the Yakima County Fire Marshal.
Anyone caught in violation of the county burn ban could be subject to arrest and a $1,000 fine. Any violators can be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.
