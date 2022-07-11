KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Following a fire in the Historic Cascade Building in the heart of Kennewick, the community quickly came together. Helping each other continue running their businesses.
The building was home to about 6 businesses on the ground floor and 6 apartments above. The early morning fire, caused those living in the apartment to search for new places to live.
Below, businesses were left wondering when they would continue business again.
The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership tells me it's been helping those affected by making sure they have was is needed.
Stephanie Button, Executive Director, says the downtown community has played a big role in ensuring everyone is taken care of.
Luckily, the building didn't sustain as much damage as believed, meaning the historic building can be restored.
"What is wonderful is that the building was secure enough that it's still standing," says Button, "we're not losing the building."
While the building will need to undergo several repairs and restorations, I reached out to the owners wondering what they plan to do moving forward.
Lori Pegg tells the parents is a family heirloom of sorts. Her parents bought the building in hopes of making an impact on the downtown community.
Plans to restore the building include looking to what it was like before the fire.
Pegg says the original cabinetry from 1940 was complete destroyed. The goal now, making the cabinetry look the same while being more sustainable.
The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership hopes the restoration will be completed within the next year.
However, some business like The Lady Bug Shoppe, have moved locations within downtown. Others, like Desert Gems and Appraisals, are working within nearby business until they open once again.
Overall, the goal from the building owners and Historic Downtown Partnership is to bring the business owners and people back to the historic building.
